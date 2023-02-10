Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan has been ringing the cash registers ever since it was released on January 25th. The film has been breaking all the box office records not only in the domestic market but overseas as well. Amidst this, the superstar sporting a luxurious blue-coloured watch is going viral.

On January 9, the actress posted a video featuring SRK. In the video, they were seen getting ready for the Pathaan post-success press conference. Both of them used skincare products from Deepika’s brand, 82E, while getting ready for the event. However, it was SRK’s stellar blue watch that caught the internet’s attention.

Netizens pointed out that Shah Rukh Khan’s watch was Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar, which is worth Rs 49,823,986, as per Chrono24’s website. He sported it with his crisp black custom-designed blazer set from the label Masculine.

However, it is worth pointing out that King Khan is one of the richest actors in the film industry. He has a penchant for exquisite timepieces. The Pathaan actor was spotted several times wearing really expensive watches. Let’s take a look at his expensive watch collection.

Patek Philippe Aquanaut 5968A

Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing a Patek Philippe Aquanaut 5968A at one of the award ceremonies. This particular watch has an athletic and modern appearance but is equipped with a self-winding flyback chronograph movement. It also has two straps, black and orange, a black dial, and is made of ultra-resistant material. When it comes to price, it costs a whopping Rs Rs 30,00,000. When import duties are factored in, the price comes to around Rs 38,40,000, as per the MensXP report.

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona

Without a Rolex, a men’s watch collection is truly incomplete. SRK was seen wearing a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona with a steel strap, a brand fit for King Khan‘s stature. The watch is intended to meet the needs and expectations of race drivers. With its maximum performance, this watch remains a classic among sports chronographs. It costs a whopping Rs 12 lakh and is unquestionably one of the most eloquent and exorbitant watches the superstar owns.

TAG Heuer Monaco Sixty Nine

Shah Rukh Khan is a TAG Heuer brand ambassador, which means he owns several timepieces from the company. This particular model is known as the Monaco Sixty-Nine, and it features a black dial, a digital chronograph display, and a stainless steel brushed bezel. The black leather with a square design adds a modern touch. Pathaan star has been seen sporting this watch several times, and it costs Rs 4,98,000 (approximately).

AG Heuer Carrera Calibre 1887 SpaceX

While it is obvious that SRK owns a number of TAG Heuer watches, we believe the Carrera Calibre is one of the most striking. This was a special edition piece honouring the brand’s status as “The First Swiss Watch In Space” for the past 50 years. The 43mm wide watch is made of polished steel and has a retro vibe to it. The brown leather strap has racing perforations and a rugged feel to it. Because this was a special edition, the pricing was Rs 4,34,231.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Blue Chronograph In White Dial

In addition to his Rolex collection, Shah Rukh Khan has been seen wearing an Audemars Piguet timepiece. The steel case of the Royal Oak Offshore watch is paired with a blue alligator leather strap. The elegance of the collection are quite athletic and powerful. The watch’s large size looks luxurious on any wrist. The “tapisserie” pattern on the dial further distinguishes it. This watch worn by SRK is estimated to be worth Rs 18,58,000.

