One of Bollywood’s favourite couples Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is all set to get married on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. The two will be having an intimate ceremony with their close industry friends and family members in attendance.

Even though they had kept their private life away from the limelight but were often spotted together. The two first met on the sets of Shershaah and soon they began dating. Now the couple has been a fan favourite. Now that they are all set to exchange their vows, here’s taking a quick look at their net worth and some of the luxurious items owned by them.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Net Worth

One of Bollywood’s most sought-after actors, Sidharth Malhotra, owns a multi-crore Bandra mansion. Gauri Khan designed his Bachelor pad, which has a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea. Malhotra owns a slew of flashy vehicles, including a Rs 2 crore Range Rover and a Mercedes Maybach, according to GQ India. In addition to movies, he is said to charge between Rs 2-3 crore for brand endorsements. During his decade-long career in Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra has amassed a net worth of Rs 75 crore.

Kiara Advani’s Net Worth

Kiara Advani, who made her Bollywood debut in Fugly, is said to live in an opulent affluent flat in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi district. As per the report, in addition to her opulent home, the actress owns a slew of high-end vehicles, including a $1.58 million Audi A8L. She also owns a Mercedes Benz worth Rs 71.79 lakh, as well as a BMW X5 worth Rs 77.90 lakh, and a five-seater luxury sedan worth Rs 74.50 lakh. Her movie earnings and brand endorsements bring her total net worth to Rs 23 crore.

The combined net worth of Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra is estimated to be Rs 98 crores.

