It is D-day and at any moment we could be blessed with the first pictures of newly-wed couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The wedding was reportedly planned for 6th February earlier but was pushed by a day. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Isha Ambani are amongst other attendees of the wedding festivities that are taking place at Suyagarh Palace. Scroll below for some inside footage.

As most know, Sidharth and Kiara fell in love on the sets of Shershaah. Since last year, there were strong rumours of the couple tying the knot in early 2023. Everyone was in disbelief until Suryagarh Palace on social media confirmed that the duo is indeed tying the knot at their venue. Several media reporters are present outside the location and have been giving regular updates on what seems to be happening inside the closely guarded walls.

We did some digging on Twitter and found several viral videos that provide inside visuals of the preparations and festivities inside Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding venue. One of the clips witnesses the decoration for the Haldi ceremony. The area was covered by yellow and white parallel stripes of cloth. Beneath were several tables where guests could sit and enjoy their food, witness the rituals and much more.

Another picture witnesses the dream-like Mandapp that has been set up amidst the waters that have been covered with roses and gorgeous aesthetic flowers. There are 4 routes that ultimately come together for the ultimate destination. The mandap was also partially covered in order to protect the duo from the hot sun or other unfavourable weather conditions.

Last but not least is a video of the band playing Malhari. It only left us wondering who could be possibly performing on the stage.

Take a look at the other glimpses below:

We’re super eager to witness Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as a married couple. What about you?

