Within a few hours, Bollywood’s most adorable couple Kiara Advani will be the man and the wife, officially. After having a gala time at their 2-day wedding functions, the ‘Shershaah’ duo are set to tie the knot tomorrow, i.e., Feb 7. A few days back, the soon-to-web couple was seen making an entry at the airport and later their families were also spotted as they made their way towards the wedding venue Suryagarh palace hotel in, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Recently, an astrologer predicted their life after marriage and here’s what he said.

The duo is been rumoured to be dating ever since they began shooting for Shershaah. While they never confirmed or denied the same, the Kabir Singh actress did hint at her wedding at Koffee With Karan 7.

Coming back to the astrologer’s prediction, as per the latest media reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will have a long-lasting marriage and a flourishing career after marriage. As Kiara has stronger stars, it will help the SOTY actor in making a successful career. However, it is being said that there might be a few road bumps in their journey that the couple is likely to face but it can be avoided if they follow this suggestion. Sidharth who’s a Capricorn, and Kiara, who’s a Leo, are believed to be a perfect match for each other.

A report in Bollywoodlife as per astrologer Jagannath Guruji reads, “The couple should stay expressive with each other post-marriage. The communication factor will play a pivotal role in how their relationship will be yielding moments in the future. The planet Venus may create issues in their personal life, and to avoid any negative impact, they need to remain open with each other.”

Sidharth and Kiara are one of the most sought-after couples in Bollywood and we already can’t wait for their wedding pictures to surface on the web.

