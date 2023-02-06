Priyanka Chopra has now become a global celebrity and an international icon. Her journey has been long and thorough but she’s always made her country proud right from the start when she won the ‘Miss World’ Pageant in 2000. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Priyanka’s team revealed a surprising detail about her pageant win and how the actress almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the international stage but saved herself with a ‘Namaste’ gesture. Wondering how? Scroll below to read the scoop.

After winning the pageant in 2000, Priyanka made her Bollywood debut in 2003 opposite Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol with their film ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’ and the rest is history. The actress isn’t just brilliant at what she does but also an inspiration for many young girls around the world who would chase their dreams without giving any excuses ever!

Now coming back to the topic, it was last year when the actresses’ team on Instagram revealed a surprising detail about her 2000 ‘Miss World’ pageant win. The content in the picture read, “Priyanka Chopra Jonas almost had a wardrobe malfunction when she was crowned Miss World in 2000. Our desi girl avoided it in a complete desi way – by holding her hands up in namaste.”

Whoa, big SLAY. Take a look at the picture below:

Later while talking on new weekly digital show, People in 10, Priyanka Chopra said, “The year 2000 and I won Miss World, my dress was taped on to me. By the time I won at the end I was sweating so much ’cause it was so stressful that the entire tape came off.”

The actress concluded by saying, “The whole time while I was doing my walk or whatever when I won, I kept my hands like this in a namaste, which people thought was a namaste but actually was holding my dress up. So uncomfortable!”

That was a smart move by Priyanka Chopra who we would never stop admiring for her achievements and extraordinary fashion affairs!

