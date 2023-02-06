Ajay Singh Deol, better known by his stage name Sunny Deol, is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He has appeared in more than 100 Hindi films and earned the image of an angry action hero. Some of his popular films are Ghayal, Darr, Damini, Jeet, Ghatak, Ziddi, Border, and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

While he is one of the most loved stars in India, he also has a massive fan following across the world, especially in Pakistan. He once even spoke about visiting the neighbouring country during an interview.

Back in 106, Sunny Deol appeared on Rajat Sharma’s show Aaj Ki Adalat wherein he spoke about his fan following in Pakistan. When the host asked the star if will ever visit Pakistan, he said, “Aisa toh kuch nhi hai. Jab jaana hoga toh hum zaroor jayenge. Kyunki wahan ke log bohat pyar karte hai. Muje aksar airport me milte hai, email me mile hai, jahan par bhi mile hai, bohat bohat pyar se milte hai, pura parivaar. because parivaaron me kuch istarah ke galat fehmi nhi hai. Yeh kuch chand log hote hai jo galat fehmiyan bana lete hai.”

For the unversed, the Bollywood actor visited Pakistan to attend the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. The actor, while talking to the Indian media after his return, revealed that he was overwhelmed with all the love he received during his visit to Pakistan.

As reported by Instep Today, Sunny Deol said, “It was a great visit to Pakistan. People in Pakistan showered so much love. This is the new beginning for peace and I want everyone to stay together with it.”

Meanwhile, the 66-year-old actor is returning to his role as Tara Singh in Gadar 2, which is being directed by Anil Sharma. Recently, pictures from the set also went viral on social media. The leaked pictures showed some action sequences featuring the actor.

