After a wait of nearly two decades, Sunny Deol is returning to his iconic role as Tara Singh in Gadar 2 and it is one of the most heavily anticipated films of the year. The makers of the film recently even unveiled the first-look poster which boosted excitement among cine-goers.

The makers announced that the filming is about to be wrapped recently, and now videos of Sunny fight sequences have been uploaded online, giving a glimpse into the film’s scale. The videos are going viral on social media.

In the viral video, Sunny Deol is seen fighting off multiple baddies in a dusty field while dressed in a black kurta-pajama and matching turban. The men he is fighting are dressed in khaki uniforms, indicating individuals are police officers. Sunny is shown in the video beating up multiple enemies on his own. Another video depicts a different perspective on the same fight.

Another Twitter video shows Sunny and a couple of other actors handcuffed to support beams. Sunny then aggressively breaks open the chains with his bare hands. While it’s not known where the videos were shot or how old they are, reports revealed that Gadar 2 has been shot in various locations in Mumbai and Punjab over the last few months.

The film, officially titled Gadar – The Katha Continues, will be out on August 11, just in time for Independence Day. It also recasts Ameesha Patel as Sakeena, Utkarsh Sharma as Sunny, and Ameesha’s son Charanjeet. Utkarsh, the director’s son, was 7 years old when he appeared in the original. Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, and Manish Wadhwa are among the sequel’s other cast members.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was the highest-grossing film of 2001, as well as one of the highest-grossing Indian films at the time. The Anil Sharma film earned Rs 133 crore worldwide, trailing other hits like Lagaan and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

