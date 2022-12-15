



Ameesha Patel rose to fame after her film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai with Hrithik Roshan created a buzz everywhere. Then she was highly appreciated for her role in Gadar starring Sunny Deol. However, it’s been quite a long time since she hasn’t been seen on the big screens but that never stopped her from making headlines. Scroll below to check out the recent reason why Ameesha Patel’s name is popping up in the headlines!

On the work front, Ameesha will be next seen in the sequel of the film Gadar, which is titled as Gadar 2 and will also star Sunny Deol in it. While there’s a lot of time for the film to come, the actress is now making the headlines due to her bikini picture.

A few hours back, Ameesha Patel took to her Instagram handle and shared two pictures from two different angles in a blue and white printed bikini as she can be seen getting sunbathed. She completed her look with lots of sunscreen, blush, a dainty neckpiece, big hoops, and black shades. However, it’s her look that got brutally trolled by the netizens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9)

After she shared the picture on her IG handle, a paparazzi page named Instant Bollywood also shared Ameesha Patel‘s photo on their Instagram handle. And as soon as the picture got viral on the internet, netizens started trolling the actress and age-shamed her. One wrote, “Sakina ka gadar 2 look” while another penned, “Ab kya faiyda 50,year m ab wo baat nhi kaho na pyar h wsli”.

One of them commented, “Logo ki age bdhti he inki ghtti he ek din age km hote hote ya sbb gayab ho jayengi”

Another netizen wrote, “Kya matlab sahi me kaam nhi hai hrr photo mei same look kapde dedo reeeee bhayaaaaa……………”

One of the comments can be read as, “Matlb age badhte ja rha h aur kapda ghatte ja rha h hadh h matlb age jayda hone pe v sabke nazar me rehne ke liye heroines ko kya kya karna padta h yaar.”

What do you think about such unnecessary trolling? Let us know in the comments!

