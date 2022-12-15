Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan landed in hot soup after the release of their first song Besharam Rang from their upcoming film Pathaan, and it has tangled in a lot of controversies. Recently, the state home minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Narottam Mishra, criticised the actresses’ outfits and called the song vulgar; now actor Prakash Raj has come out in support of Deepika. Read on to find out more.

Prakash Raj is known for being vocal about issues such as this, and now when many radical thinkers are calling for a ban on the movie, he has come out in support of Deepika. The problem arose due to the fact that she is sporting a saffron-coloured bikini in the song.

People have been taking to social media to call for a ban on the film as it is hurting religious sentiments, according to them. Prakash Raj shared his view on his official Twitter account, where he posted an article link quoting the MP minister with the caption, “Disgusting … How long should we tolerate these ..Colour Blind #AndhBhakts .. #justasking”. He shared another post with the caption, “#Besharam BIGOTS.. So it’s okay when Saffron clad men garland rapists..give hate speech, broker MLAs, a Saffron clad swamiji rapes Minors, But not a DRESS in a film ?? #justasking ….Protesters Burn Effigies Of SRK In Indore. Their Demand: Ban ‘Pathaan’.

#Besharam BIGOTS.. So it’s okay when Saffron clad men garland rapists..give hate speech, broker MLAs, a Saffron clad swamiji rapes Minors, But not a DRESS in a film ?? #justasking

….Protesters Burn Effigies Of SRK In Indore. Their Demand: Ban 'Pathaan' https://t.co/00Wa982IU4 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) December 15, 2022

On Wednesday, the minister shared his views on the film’s song, saying Deepika is wearing objectionable clothes in the Pathaan song and if the makers do not change the scenes, then the state of Madhya Pradesh will have to rethink their decision to release the film in their state. The song got into another controversy as the netizens pointed out that Besharam Rang has been lifted from the song Makabe by Jain. Prakash Raj also took a jibe at Akshay Kumar a few days back over the electric bulb mishap from the first look of his Marathi film, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat, where he will be playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

As for Pathaan, the film starring Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, and John Abraham under the banner of Yash Raj Productions, will be released on 25th January 2023.

