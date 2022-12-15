After over a decade, Hollywood director James Cameron is here with the sequel of the 2009 blockbuster Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water. It created history with its box office collections and changed the cinema viewing experience forever. It has been the most anticipated film of this year as much as the audience; our Bollywood celebrities were also maybe eagerly waiting for it as recently a special screening of the film was held in Mumbai. It was attended by Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, and others, but out of all, one person was subjected to some harsh trolling, and that is Om Raut, director of Adipurush.

Om has been facing a lot of flak since the teaser of his film Adipurush came out, which is based on the Indian epic Ramayana. It has Prabhas in the role of Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan, but the VFX of the film faced a major backlash from the fans.

In a video posted by 20th Century Fox on YouTube, the attendees shared their views on the film after the screening and among them was Om Raut. But his views on the film made netizens take some time out of their precious schedule to troll him. In video, Om is seen saying, “I think it’s a phenomenal experience watching this film, especially in IMAX 3D.” Soon after the video was posted, netizens started trolling Om, saying things like, “When Om Rout appeared it felt like a insult 😁”, while another user said, “Om Raut after seeing Avatar 2 be like i am gonna make Adipurush break records also 😂”.

Since his movie’s VFX has been heavily criticised one user said, “Om Raut came to learn about VFX after watching Avatar. 🤣🤣🤣”. Another user said, “I LAUGHED WHEN OM RAUT CAME INTO THE ZONE I JUST COULDNT”, while the other said, “Hope Om raut understands difference between cartoon and VFX 😂😂”. After the major backlash, the makers pushed the release of Adipurush as earlier it was slated to release on 11th January 2023. Still, now as per reports, it will be released on 16th December 2023. And as for James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water, it is all to set to release in the theatres on 16th December.

Here’s what Om Raut had to say about Avatar 2:



