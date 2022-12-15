The battle of words isn’t slowing down between Anurag Kashyap and Vivek Agnihotri. In fact, it is just getting more intense. It all started over a tweet by The Kashmir Files’ director’s dig at Kashyap, where he referred to a misquoted headline of an article. Now, the war has jumped to the next level and below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, a day before yesterday, Vivek slammed Anurag by sharing a screenshot of a headline based on the latter’s recent interview. However, that headline totally misquoted what he had said in his interview, giving the Gangs Of Wasseypur director a chance to give it back to Vivek. Responding to it, Anurag took a dig at Vivek’s tweet and even questioned his research for The Kashmir Files, without mentioning the film’s name.

Anurag Kashyap responded to Vivek Agnihotri’s early dig by tweeting, “Sir aapki galti nahin hai, aap ki filmon ki research bhi aisi hi hoti hai jaise aapki mere conversations pe tweet hai. Aapka aur aapki media ka bhi same haal hai. Koi nahin next time thoda serious research kar lena (Sir, it’s not your mistake, your research on films is just as same as your tweets on mere conversations. You and your media are in the same condition. Next time, be serious in your research).”

As expected, it triggered Vivek Agnihotri, who challenged Anurag Kashyap to prove that The Kashmir Files is based on fake data and information. He wrote, “Bholenath, aap lage haath sabit kar hi do ki #TheKashmirFiles ka 4 saal ka research sab jhooth tha. Girija Tikoo, BK Ganju, Airforce killing, Nadimarg sab jhooth tha. 700 Panditon ke video sab jhooth the. Hindu kabhi mare hi nahin. Aap prove kar do, DOBAARA aisi galti nahin hogi (You prove it that The Kashmir Files‘s 4 year research is all fake. Girija Tikoo, BK Ganju, Airforce killing, Nandimarg, everything was fake. Videos of 700 Pandits were fake. Prove it that Hindus never died, and I’ll assure you that such a mistake won’t happen again).”

Bholenath, aap lage haath sabit kar hi do ki #TheKashmirFiles ka 4 saal ka research sab jhooth tha. Girija Tikoo, BK Ganju, Airforce killing, Nadimarg sab jhooth tha. 700 Panditon ke video sab jhooth the. Hindu kabhi mare hi nahin. Aap prove kar do, DOBAARA aisi galti nahin hogi. https://t.co/jc5g3iL4VI — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 14, 2022

What do you think, will this battle between both filmmakers end anytime soon? Share with us through comments.

