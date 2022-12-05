Vivek Agnihotri directed film The Kashmir Files have been on the news since its release in March this year, and it is also one of the highest-grossing films of 2022. The film has been in the spotlight over the remark made by the IFFI jury Nadav Lapid for a few days now and once again the remarks of its director have made the headlines.

During the International Film Festival Of India, international juror Nadav Lapid stirred a huge controversy by calling the film ‘vulgar’ and a ‘propaganda’. It created a string of comments and repartee among the director, the juror and also the actors in this film.

Amidst the controversy, the director has struck back again, taking to his Twitter account Agnihotri tweeted, “In less than a week after Islamist terrorists were given ideological support openly from GOI’s platform #IFFI2022, The Resistance Front (a front of LeT) has issued a list of Kashmiri Hindus to be targeted by its terrorists. Pl save this tweet.” This tweet has been made in reference to an alleged threat by a terror outfit who have threatened the Kashmiri Pandits in the context of the film’s subject.

In another tweet, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “If any Hindu is targeted in Kashmir after this, you know who has the blood on his/her hand.” He even attached photographs of Nadav Lapid and Mehbooba Mufti, who supported the former’s remarks. Later Lapid apologised for his remarks and also mentioned that it was not for the Kashmiri Pandits or others who suffered during that time. According to reports, the ruling party’s unit in Kashmir has demanded a probe into the leaked list of employees posted in Kashmir that was circulated on social media. The higher-ups have probed to ensure the safety of the people whose

It revolves around the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 during the militancy and during the IFFI 2022, it was screened under the section Indian Panorama. The film The Kashmir Files has been written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and featured Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and others in key roles.

