Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who is also the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury head, came under after he criticized the screening of The Kashmir Files at the festival. He described the film as ‘propaganda and vulgar’. Days after the controversy, he issued an apology for his remarks.

Several celebrities like Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi, and many others slammed the Israeli filmmaker for his remarks on The Kashmir Files. However, as per a new report, Nadav said that his ‘aim was never to insult people or their relatives’. Scroll down to know more.

Talking to CNN-News18, Nadav Lapid said, “I didn’t want to insult anyone, and my aim was never to insult people or their relatives, who have suffered. I totally totally totally apologize if that’s the way they interpreted.”

The Israeli filmmaker also said that he spoke on behalf of the entire jury as his comments weren’t just his but also represented the thoughts of his fellow jurists. He further said that he empathised with director Vivek Agnihotri’s anger at his comments, and said that if someone had said the same things about one of his own movies, he’d be furious too.

Previously, in an interview with the Israeli newspaper Ha’aretz, Nadav Lapid had said he stands by his remarks as he “knows how to recognise propaganda disguised as a movie”. He had said, “Making bad films is not a crime, but this is a very crude, manipulative, and violent propaganda film. The truth is that I also couldn’t help but imagine a similar situation that might happen one day soon in Israel, and I would be happy that in such a situation the head of a foreign jury would be willing to say things as he sees them.” He had also said that ‘the film was pushed into the official competition of the festival due to political pressure’.

