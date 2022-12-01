The Kashmir Files is in the news even months after its big release. The film was a part of the race along with 15 others at IFFI 2022. Things turned upside down when the head of jury Nadav Lapid ended up calling it ‘vulgar.’ The remark irked the director Vivek Agnihotri, producer Pallavi Joshi and many others who have lived the ordeal. Amidst it all, will a director’s cut witness the light of the day? Scroll below for all the details.

Amid massive backlash, Nadav Lapid broke silence on his statement and went on to claim that TKF was a part of IFFI due to massive political pressure. However, he apologized for offending and hurting the sentiments of any community and clarified that it wasn’t his intention.

As per Times of India, the IFFI controversy has hiked interest in The Kashmir Files amid controversy. A source adds, “The nation wants to revisit the film. Those who haven’t seen it want to see it. Those who have seen it, want to watch it again. There is an amplified interest in The Kashmir Files. And director Vivek Agnihotri is under pressure to bring back the film in a longer version.”

The report adds, “There is so much more to the film than what we see at the moment. Vivek Agnihotri wants to restore some of what he had taken out on the editing table because of the lengthy playing-time. He’s sure the audience would happily watch The Kashmir Files even if it is four hours long.”

Well, it will definitely be interesting to see what more Vivek has on the table.

The Kashmir Files starred Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty amongst many others.

