Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for doing eccentric roles on the silver screen. He is one of the finest actors the country has ever seen, but he has even seen his share of failure at the box office. Recently, he has spoken about how people blame the actors and not the directors for the box office failure.

Nawaz is best known for his role in Lunchbox, where he shared the screen with the late Irrfan Khan. He has some of the distinctive roles behind his name, like Manto, and Raman Raghav 2.0, no matter what the story of a film is, the actor always stands out, even getting nominated for the Emmys for his role in Sacred Games and the British McMafia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lately, in an interview with News 18, he opened up how people go on blaming the actors whenever a film does not do well in the box office. At an event on the sidelines of Kathakar 2022, he spoke about it and not only that he went on to even quote the superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The 48-year-old actor referring to what Shah Rukh told once, said, “Picture (movie) chale na chale, lekin Nawazuddin Siddiqui toh chalega. (The film might not work, but Nawazuddin Siddiqui will always work).” He further said, “I never give up. I never shy away from working hard. The rest also depends on whether or not I’m doing my work with honesty. More often than not, there are so many reasons that a film doesn’t work at the box office. Maybe the direction is not so good. We never blame any director when a film flops at the box office. We always put the blame on actors, saying, ‘Iss actor ki film flop ho gayi,'”

Nawaz further giving the example of Shah Rukh said, “For example, when a star like Shah Rukh Khan, who has a massive fan following around the world, comes on board a film, he literally serves those fans on a platter to the director. If the film still doesn’t work despite all of that then it’s not Shah Rukh Khan’s fault because wo toh thaali mein itni saari audience de raha hai na director ko. This clearly means that either the director or the story is at fault. Nobody blames them. So, I’m not really bothered about all these things,”

He was last seen in Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 as the film’s main antagonist, and his upcoming is a bone-chilling thriller titled Haddi.

Must Read: Malaika Arora Radiates Catwoman Vibes In A Tight-Fitted Leather Leggins & A Cleav*ge Revealing Corset, Netizens React, “Aise Arjun Kapoor Thodi Na Pasand Kiya…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News