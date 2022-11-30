Maniesh Paul has carved his name as one of the most spontaneous, joyful and entertaining personalities of the nation, in addition to being celebrated as the Best Host in the nation and the ‘Sultan of Stage’. Not just the audience, but also some of the biggest actors of the industry have time and again showered Maniesh with love and appreciation. In yet another instance, Ranveer Singh couldn’t stop raving about Maniesh Paul for his cheerful persona.

Known for his infectious energy, the power-packed performer, Ranveer Singh is himself touted as the life of every event and party. However, giving the credit where it’s due, Ranveer took the opportunity to shed the spotlight on Maniesh Paul.

Ranveer Singh said, “I want to show the deepest amount of appreciation for somebody who I connect with on a very, very deep level. There’s a phrase in French ‘joie de vie’- Joy of Life, somebody who can generate happiness, and cheer, one who generates the light within and shares the light with others, that is my brother – Maniesh Paul. The one who gives us happiness, the one who lightens our burdens, Entertainer Number 1 Maniesh Paul! “

Earlier, Riteish Deshmukh termed Maniesh Paul as ‘The best thing that happened to hosting in India.”

Stealing the show with his entertaining performance as the vibrant, lively, and cheerful Gurpreet in JugJugg Jeeyo this year, Maniesh Paul is on a spree to win awards one after another currently.

Having shot for the Finale of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa recently, Maniesh Paul is gearing for his debut OTT show, scheduled for release early next year.

