Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and actress Kiara Advani are one of the most popular real-life couples in the film industry. After staying mum over it, the two finally admitted their relationship in the famous chat show Koffee With Karan season 7.

In an episode, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress said that she is ‘more than friends’ with the Shershaah actor, while her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor hinted that the couple might tie the knot soon. Sid also reluctantly admitted that he is in a serious relationship with the actress.

Since then reports of their wedding are going viral. It is said that both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to take the relationship to the next level and walk down the aisle in January 2023 in Chandigarh. The rumours also began to spread like wildfire after Kiara made a post on her official Instagram handle.

Sharing a lovely video on her Instagram, the actress wrote, “Can’t keep it a secret for long! Coming soon… stay tuned… 2nd December.” Many thought that this was a wedding announcement. However, now the latest report from ETimes debunks the rumours.

The publication quoted a source as saying, “These are just rumours and no dates have been locked as yet. Earlier it was November, then December and now January.” This comes as heartbreaking news for all the fans who have been eagerly waiting for their wedding announcement.

For the unversed, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani fell in love during the shooting of their much-loved film Shershaah.

Meanwhile, Kiara has an amazing lineup of films and it seems is going through a great phase in her acting career. She will be next seen in the upcoming comedy thriller Govinda Naam Hai Mera which is slated to release on Disney Plus Hotstar. She will also be seen in a Telugu film opposite Ram Charan and will be helmed by ace filmmaker S Shankar.

Kiara Advani then also has SatyaPrem Ki Katha, the upcoming romantic drama which marks her reunion with Kartik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, has the romantic thriller Mission Majnu, action thriller Yodha & Rohit Shetty’s cop thriller series Indian Police Force.

