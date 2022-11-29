Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kasmir Files, which was released earlier this year, became one of the second highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022. Veteran star and two National Award-winning actor Anupam Kher played an important role in the film.

While the film received a mixed reception from the audience, IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid called it “propaganda, vulgar” at the 2022 International Film Festival of India’s closing ceremony on Monday. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and the veteran actor slammed Lapid for his remark. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A video went viral on social media, wherein Israeli Nadav Lapid was heard making controversial remarks on the film The Kashmir Files, which was screened at the IFFI, Goa. In his speech, he said, “I would like to thank the head of the festival and the director of the programming for the cinematic richness of the programme, for its diversity, for its complexity. It was intense. We saw seven films in the debutant competition, and 15 films in the international competition, the front window of the festival. 14 out of them had cinematic qualities, defaults and evoked vivid discussions.”

IFFI Jury Head further added, “All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable openly sharing these feelings here with you at this stage. In the spirit of this festival, can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life.”

Shameless statement on The Kashmir Files by someone who comes across as illiterate. Will this Israeli film director Nadav Lapid call Holocaust a propaganda? Will he call Schindler’s List and The Pianist as propaganda films? @netanyahu @NaorGilonpic.twitter.com/yuUF8pl5xs — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 28, 2022

As the video went viral, Anupam Kher took to Twitter and gave a sarcastic response to Lapid’s remark on the film. The veteran actor wrote, “No matter how high the height of the lie is… It is always small in comparison to the truth.” He also shared pictures from The Kashmir Files and Steven Spielberg’s film Schindler’s List with his tweet.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit too reacted to IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid’s remark. He said, “I take strong objection to the language used by Mr. Nadav Lapid for #kashmirFiles. Depicting the genocide of 3 lakh #KashmiriHindus cannot be called vulgar. I as a filmmaker & a #KashmiriPandit condemn this shameless act of abuse towards victims of terrorism .”

I take strong objection to the language used by Mr. Nadav Lapid for #kashmirFiles .

Depicting the genocide of 3 lakh #KashmiriHindus cannot be called vulgar .

I as a filmmaker & a #KashmiriPandit condemn this shameless act of abuse towards victims of terrorism . — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 28, 2022

Dear @ianuragthakur ji .

I as a #KashmiriPandit & who is a victim of genocide seek a serious actn agnst Mr. #NadavLapid Jury head of IFFI 2022 fr calling d depiction of our tragedy as vulgar .

Hs hs added salt to our wounds&hence shld b made to tender a apology .#KashmirFiles — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 28, 2022

For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Arjun Kapoor Starts Shooting For Next In Delhi, Says The City Has Been A ‘Lucky Charm’ For Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News