Richa Chadha has stirred a massive controversy with her ‘Hi, Galwan’ tweet. It has led to a major uproar all against the country with citizens demanding a ban on the actress. Many have been offended and feel the Indian army has been insulted and her apology now makes no sense. Akshay Kumar condemned her tweet yesterday and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has now filed a police complaint against her. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Ashoke is currently serving as the president of Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association. He’s one of the renowned names who broke the silence on the controversy and took necessary action by filing a police complaint. The filmmaker says he won’t let Richa get away with an apology.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Ashoke Pandit has filed a police complaint against Richa Chadha and urged an FIR to be lodged against the actress. He said, “This attitude of a responsible citizen to abuse and mock our security forces is not done. When I read the tweet, the visuals of the family crying, shouting and screaming, when the dead bodies of the soldiers come home, came to my mind. Just because you are a celebrity, you cannot mock the soldiers, we are alive because of them. They protect the nation. You can’t make fun of them.”

Ashoke Pandit adds, “By inserting them, you are insulting the country. It is an anti-national act of this lady. I thought instead of just tweeting, or showing my anger on social media, I felt it is my duty as a citizen to stand by our soldiers. So that they don’t feel that they are sacrificing their lives. In fact, I want to appeal to the entertainment industry to condemn. If you don’t come in support of the security forces, then the hashtag, Boycott Bollywood is justified”

Just not that, Ashoke wants stringent action to be taken against Richa Chadha. “She can’t say anything and later say sorry about it. I will see to it that an action is taken against her. I will approach the higher authorities and if need be, CM, and that FIR is filed. One can’t just say anything, and get away by apologising with a note. Sorry is not an answer to it. She has committed a crime against the country, and she should be punished as per the law,” he concluded.

