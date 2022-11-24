Actor Richa Chadha has landed in hot soup with her recent tweet. It has drawn many people’s attention and she has been facing a lot of hostility online. So much so that she posted an apology also. She responded to Lt General Upendra Dwivedi’s tweet, “The Indian Army is well equipped and ready to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.” Richa replied to this tweet by saying, “Galwan says hi.”

She posted an apology tweet saying, “Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part,”

Advertisement

Advertisement

After netizens and politicians, Akshay Kumar took a dig at Richa Chadha. Akshay took to his Twitter account to express his disappointment by saying, “Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain [We live because they exist].”

Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/inCm392hIH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 24, 2022

Lt General Dwivedi’s tweet was in reiteration of the Defence Minister’s address, where they resolved to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Richa Chadha recently got married to her long-time boyfriend, Ali Fazal.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for latest entertainment news.

Must Read: Luv Ranjan Breaks Silence On Nepotism In Bollywood, “A Lot Of Newcomers Have The Victim Syndrome”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News