The Gangs of Wasseypur actress Richa Chadha, who recently got married to her longtime beau, Ali Fazal, landed into trouble for her latest remark on the Indian Army. It all began when the actress took to social media and reacted to the Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement.

Richa Chadha earlier took to her official Twitter handle and replied to the Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi’s statement which mentioned that the Indian Army was ready to take over Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

According to the Times of India, Richa Chadha sparked controversy over a tweet when the Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi shared a statement in which he asserted that they were fully prepared to take back PoK from Pakistan and added that they were just waiting for the orders from the government. He further ensured that they will complete the operation quickly while adding that if Pakistan tries to violate the ceasefire, their response would be unimaginable. In response to the statement, Richa Chadha commented “Galwan says hi.”

The moment the actor replied, it created a buzz on the internet with numerous netizens lashing out at the actress for allegedly mocking the Indian Army. A user took to Twitter and stated, “Hey #RichaChadha, you will repent for this disgusting comment on Galwan bravehearts. Your next movie #Fukrey 3 is releasing next month… Right? Just wait & watch…. agar bheekh na mangwai toh kehna.”

Even filmmaker Ashok Pandit reacted to Richa Chadha’s tweet stating, “One of the #urbannaxals & apologists in the film industry #RichaChadha is mocking the ultimate sacrifice of our brave soldiers from Galwan. Shame on her . जवानों का मज़ाक़ उड़ाने वालों को यह देश और कुदरत कभी माफ़ नहीं करेगा !.” Another user stated, “”Galwan says hi” writes Richa Chadha in response to a statement by a commanding officer on POK. Disrespecting those who gave their lives for India. Mocking the Indian army. She proves once again there is no limit to how low this industry can sink. A boycott is all they are worth” while the other wrote, “#RichaChadha is worst than a Mu$lim terro®!st . She is married to Ali Fazal and see her gutter thinking for Indian Army.” Take a look at how the actress faced backlash online.

On the other hand, amid the backlash online, Richa Chadha locked her Twitter account and soon unlocked it while adding a letter of apology to everyone who was hurt by her comment. She wrote, “Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part. As a Lt. Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war, in 1960s. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It’s in my blood. A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me.”

