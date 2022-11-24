Nepotism exists in all industries and professions but often Bollywood becomes the eye of the storm causing an uproar. Several celebrities have spoken on the ongoing debate. Now filmmaker Luv Ranjan has opened up on the debate and said that many newcomers have ‘victim syndrome’. Scroll down to know more.

Luv recently appeared at the ongoing International Film Festival of India in Goa. In one of the sessions, he spoke about changing phase of the entertainment industry and how to break into it.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Luv Ranjan said, “I feel nepotism is an inheritance of relationships. But in the industry, it becomes a sour topic. Even if your parents are from the industry, all it gets you is your first film, or maybe your second film. But after that, it’s your work that speaks for you.”

The filmmaker also added, “A lot of newcomers have the victim syndrome. We get stuck up in the notion that I’m good. But it doesn’t mean that others are bad. People don’t realize that filmmaking cannot be detached from business.”

Luv Ranjan made his directorial debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. The film also launched Kartik Aaryan and Divyendu Sharmaa. While Divyendu is a popular star on digital platforms, Kartik has created a space for himself in Bollywood and gave one of the top-grossing films of 2022 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

His last directorial outing was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018 and he has been producing many films. His next directorial is a Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer that is yet to be titled. The film is a romantic comedy and is all set to hit the theatres on March 8 next year.

