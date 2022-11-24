Is there a day that can pass by KRK not saying anything controversial? That sounds next to impossible. After targeting Shah Rukh Khan and his film Pathaan, Aamir Khan and Laal Singh Chaddha among many other remarks, he is now declaring Arjun Kapoor as the biggest flop actor in Bollywood. Scroll below to know how he hasn’t spared Vicky Kaushal, and Ayushmann Khurrana either.

It all began when KRK began a poll on his Twitter handle. The question asked, “Who is bigger flop actor now, out of these D-grade self-proclaimed actors? @Varun_dvn @ayushmannk @vickykaushal09 @arjunk26.” With as many as 69.4%, it was the Namaste England actor who received the title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In another tweet, KRK then declared, “According to survey votings, Bollywood’s top flop actors ranking is this. Arjun Kapoor is the biggest flopster in B Town. 1) Arjun, Boney Ka Beta! 2) Varun, David Ka Beta! 3) Vicky Katrina Wala! 4) Ayushmann The Double Dholki.”

As expected, respective fans of Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana took to the comment section and began slamming KRK.

A user wrote, “5) krk jo ek flop de kar aj bhi dusro ki mehnat pe jalne wala ki yeh log kaise aj bhi movie mein aa rahe hai”

Another commented, “Nahi sir vo taaj aapse koi nhi cheen sakta !! Aap to no. 1 ho .”

“Inko subah subah negative baat hi karna hota hai aur agar galti se koi actor ya film achha perform karde to har ek ghantey pe usko discuss karna ki ye kaisey ho gaya. Sir ji Get well Soon and talk sumthing positive, optimistic aur ye bhi na ho sakta than Deshdrohi dekhtey raho,” a comment read.

Another reacted, “FULL FORM OF KRK=KAMINA ROADCHAAP KUTTA Khud to Kuch kar nhi Paya ab Bollywood ke heroes par Kutton ki bhaanti bhokta rhta hai”

According to survey votings, Bollywood’s top flop actors ranking is this. Arjun Kapoor is the biggest flopster in B Town.

1) Arjun, Boney Ka Beta!

2) Varun, David Ka Beta!

3) Vicky Katrina Wala!

4) Ayushmann The Double Dholki. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 24, 2022

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Fatima Sana Sheikh Calls Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan & Her Fiancé ‘Awkward Log’ While Reacting To Their Engagement!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News