It was yesterday night, the reports of Vikram Gokhale passing away started circulating on the internet. Learning about this tragic news, several filmmakers and celebs have already mourned the loss on social media. However, there’s a big twist in the news now and we hope it’s true. Keep reading to know more.

Gokhale, son of theatre and film actor Chandrakant Gokhale, is a veteran actor known for his glorious career in both Marathi and Hindi film industries. In Bollywood, he has acted in films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Hichki. In Marathi, the actor has been a part of several blockbusters.

Yesterday, late at night, the reports of Vikram Gokhale’s death went viral. Now, the Gokhale family itself has clarified that the actor is still alive and is on life support. Speaking to ETimes, Vrushali Gokhale (wife of the veteran actor) said, “He slipped into a coma yesterday afternoon and post that, he has not responded to touch. He is on a ventilator. Doctors will decide tomorrow morning what to do, depending on whether he’s improving, sinking, or still not responding.” She added, “He improved a bit but slipped again. He has had a host of issues, like in the heart and kidney. At the moment, he has had a multi-organ failure.”

For the unversed, Vikram Gokhale was admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital on November 5 due to health complications. The news about the same broke yesterday morning. Let’s hope he recovers soon!

