Anees Bazmee is on cloud nine as he managed to deliver one of the biggest hits for Bollywood in 2022 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Now, the director is all set to move on to his next film, No Entry Mein Entry with Salman Khan. He has shared an exciting update on the same. Also, he fuels the possibility of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Keep reading to know more.

Before delivering a blockbuster hit with BB 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, Anees’ comic sense was termed as outdated by many and he was written off the scene. However, the renowned filmmaker shut all the naysayers by achieving success which was beyond everyone’s imagination. With so much success under the kitty, is part 3 coming anytime soon? Below is all you need to know.

In a talk with ETimes, Anees Bazmee was asked about the possibility of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He said, “I would love to make it. I enjoyed the horror-comedy genre. Buss ek achchi script mil jaye toh kyun nahi?” That’s surely going to excite fans and we wish it happens sooner than expected.

Anees Bazmee also shared when he’ll be starting No Entry Mein Entry with Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan and Anil Kapoor. “Finally, it is all coming together. We might just roll in January. The film will continue from where No Entry ended and we will have Salman, Anil and Fardeen taking the narrative ahead.”

Talking about actors’ reactions to the No Entry Mein Entry script, Anees revealed, “Salman has loved the script. Fardeen, too, is quite excited. Anil ji ko maine ab tak kahani nahi sunaiyi hai. We have done so many films together, so he counts on me. Once the final touches are done, I will narrate it to him.”

Let’s hope the film recreates the magic of its prequel!

