Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal has given many hit songs to the music world and his fans love his soulful voice and charming looks. He has even given us many music singles that have created quite a buzz on the trending charts. However, now, the singer is leading the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Jubin has landed into a controversy after announcing his US concert. Want to know what happened? Scroll below to read the deets.

Recently, Jubin Nautiyal announced his US concert, and apparently, the event is going to be organised by Jai Singh, who has connections to a banned Khalistani troupe. As soon as the news went out, netizens started to claim that the singer also has some connection with the criminal world and thus they started an arrest trend against the singer.

Reportedly Jai Singh has been hiding for 30 years and is a wanted criminal by the Chandigarh police over drug smuggling and video piracy charges. According to a report in ETimes and other media portals, Jai Singh who was supposed to organise Jubin Nautiyal’s concert was a resident of Punjab before settling in US and had become a part of the banned Khalistani group.

Netizens are now brutally trolling and slamming Jubin Nautiyal for being in a concert that was supposed to be arranged by a criminal. ‘Arrest Jubin Nautiya’ is now trending on Twitter. Check out the tweets below:

Just see this Bollywood -ISI nexus.. One more member of this group Puroo Kaul is close associate of Rehan and Jai Singh. He is organising shows of Pakistani artists. Latest one is with Atif Aslam. This gang must be banned. @HMOIndia @PMOIndia #ArrestJubinNautiyal pic.twitter.com/HqGedNnI2N — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) September 9, 2022

I really hate you Jubin Nautiyal that you have relationship with the the terrorists of ISI#ArrestJubinNautiyal pic.twitter.com/0bCVCmbOYs — Dil se Adian (@DilseAdian) September 9, 2022

This is Just not acceptable at any cost#ArrestJubinNautiyal pic.twitter.com/0cDUQ2RDNt — Vikram (@Vikram_40) September 9, 2022

Jubin Nautiyal is the latest Bollywood guy having links with ISI & Khalistani agents. The organiser of his US concert turns is a Khalistani criminal, Jai Singh absconding for 30 yrs Rehan Siddiqui, an ISI agent, is heaping praises on Jubin. That's why #BoycottbollywoodCompletely — Mayank Jindal (@MJ_007Club) September 10, 2022

Amidst all of these, director, writer and composer, Rocky Khanna took to his Instagram handle and shared a post clarifying all the speculations about Jubin Nautiyal. In the picture, we can see a ‘Cancelled’ tag has been added on Jubin’s US concert poster. Along with it, Rocky wrote in the caption, “This is to clarify Jubin Nautiyal Live US Tour was cancelled long back. Please don’t fall prey to rumours. Jai Hind.”

What are your thoughts about it? Do you think Jubin Nautiyal should get these nasty allegations? Let us know!

