Since stepping into the world of music Jubin Nautiyal has proved himself a capable singer and artist by entertaining his fans with a variety of songs. With filmy tracks like ‘The Humma Song,’ ‘Tum Hi Aana,”Raataan Lambiyan’ and several more Bollywood and non-Bollywood tracks, Jubin has proved he isn’t someone who will stick to only one type of music.

Advertisement

This was more than evident now seeing as Mr Nautiyal has rapped in his latest Meethi Meethi. While exclusively talking to Koimoi, we asked the singer about trying his hands at rapping. While revealing why he tried it, he also spoke about why he will keep experimenting.

Advertisement

While talking about now adding the title of ‘rapper’ to his name, Jubin Nautiyal first wanted to one thing VERY clear. The Raataan Lambiyan said, “First of all, I’m still a singer – I’m not a rapper. I want to make it clear.”

Continuing further and talking about why he dipped into rapping now, Jubin Nautiyal said, “I want to thank my parents – they have turned me into a brave artist, I’m not scared of taking risks. I’m not scared of stepping out of my comfort zone. I’m scared of getting stuck in a stereotype – that is what I’m really scared of.”

He continued, “I want to break barriers. I want to do new things, I want to try different types of music. Mai bhajan bhi gaunga, mai sad songs bhi gaunga, mai romantic songs bhi gaunga. Aap bhajan bolo toh mai ‘Meri Maa Ke Barabar Koi Nahi’ gaaunga, aap mujhe sad song bolo, mai ‘Tujhe Kitne Chahein Aur’ gaunga. Aap romantic song bolo toh mai ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ gaunga, aap mujhe dance song bolo toh mai ‘Humma Humma Song’ gaunga, ‘Meethi Meethi’ gaunga.”

Continuing further, Jubin Nautiyal added, “That is my growth chart, that is what I want to work on – to do new things, to try new things. Aur mere fans itne pyaare hai unhe sab pasand aate hai, agar kuch nahi bhi pasand aata toh bolte hai, ‘theek hai, pasanad nahi aaya par ek like Jubin bhai ke liye.'” He concluded by saying, “I think I’m so special just because my fans make me special.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi to catch Jubin Nautiyal talk about his career, his views about reality shows and social media playing a part in an artist’s life and more on video.

Must Read: ‘Tiger Shroff Weighs His Food, Sniffs Birthday Cake’ When Chetan Bhagat Spilled Deets On His Eating Habits, Netizens Troll Actor Saying “Itne Jo Steroids…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram