There is no doubt that fans and Bollywood moviegoers are eagerly awaiting the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, the trio – RK, Alia and Ayan, are going all out to promote it. While at one such event, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his last release, Shamshera.

Released on July 22, 2022, the Karan Malhotra directorial – also starring Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Saurabh Shukla, failed to leave a mark at the box office, earning lesser than its budget of 100-150 crore. Now, the Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani actor has addressed the failure.

Today, (Wednesday, September 7), Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji are in Delhi to promote Brahmastra. While interacting with the media there, RK was quizzed about his views on the failure of ‘Shamshera.’ Read on to know what he said.

As reported by ETimes, during a media interaction in Delhi, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about the failure of his recent YRF starrer. To it, the Brahmastra star and soon-to-be-dad said, “If Shamshera didn’t run at the box office it means the audience didn’t like the film. The film didn’t work because the content wasn’t good.”

Before Ranbir, his co-star Sanjay Dutt had spoken about the film flopping at the box office as well as how the film was criticized by people who didn’t even watch the film. In a long note, he had written, “Shamshera will find its tribe someday but until it does, I stand resolute with the film, the memories we created, the bond we shared, and the laughs we had. the hardships we went through. I thank the whole unit – cast and crew of the film who stayed with the film for four years.”

While Shamshera tanked at the box office, Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra has also been receiving major backlash from netizens. Recently, Alia Bhatt and RK were in Ujjain to visit Mahakaleshwar Temple but they couldn’t attend the evening aarti due to a protest. This was owing to the actor’s 2012 ‘beef’ remark. The aarti was only attended by Ayan.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and others. The fantasy adventure film releases this Friday, September 9.

