Tiger Shroff is slowly and steadily making his prominent space in the Bollywood industry. The son of Jackie Shroff has left us stars stuck with his grooves, action movies and that ‘oh so good looking’ body. After Akshay Kumar, he definitely is the next b-town actor who is looked upon for his dedication to fitness.

Advertisement

Fitness is a topic that many frowns upon, eating right and working out every day dedicatedly is a long dream for many. However, when it comes to Tiger, workout fitness and gym look like his ride or die every day. Well, if you consider him an idol for his fitness, you definitely need to hear about his eating habits and we are sure it will leave you shell-shocked.

Advertisement

During a 2020 interview, famous Indian author Chetan Bhagat was heard spilling some beans on Tiger Shroff’s eating habits and these revelations to date leave us saying ‘wait what?’. During the interview, Chetan claimed that during his interactions with Tiger’s mom Ayesha Shroff about his discipline and fitness regime, she revealed something unimaginable.

Chetan Bhagat had said, “I mean Tiger Shroff used to come to my gym in Bandra, like usske saath uska trainer bhi aata tha, uski mummy bhi aati hai, tho maine puch unki mummy se like apka beta tho bohot fit hai. Wo kehti hai wo (Tiger) disciplined hai, wo jo bhi khata hai, wo toll ke khata hai.” ( Tiger Shroff used to come to my gym, like his trainer and his mother also come there now. I had asked his mother once how her son is so fit. She answered saying that he’s so disciplined that he weighs everything he eats).

Chetan then added, “Eak tolne ki weighing machine hai, uspe pehele rakhenge ki itna chicken khayega, itna bread ya jo bhi kha raha hai, wo usska tolke wo napa hua hai. Aur unhealthy wo khata he nahi hai. Wo pata hai birthday ka cake bhi sungta hai, sungta hai bus. Koi acchi dish aayi hai, wo sungta hai. Aap butter chicken le aaoge ya kuch bhi aapko jo favourite dish hai. Wo sungega and bolega wow… amazing. Uske liye smell he hai. And that’s not how he lives for just one day, it’s 24/7. Tho tabhi Tiger Shroff, Tiger Shroff ke tarha dikhta hai.” ( He has a weighing machine in which he weighs everything, from chicken to bread, everything. And he doesn’t touch unhealthy food at all. He just smells the birthday cake, just smells it. Any great dish to eat, he’ll just smell. You bring him butter chicken or anything you like, he’ll just smell and say wow.. amazing. And that’s not how he lives for just one day, it’s 24/7. That’s why he looks the way he is right now. ) “

Damn, that’s brutal, such dedication deserves a salute!

This clip of the video has resurfaced on Reddit, and after hearing what Chetan had to reveal, netizens are now trolling Tiger over his eating habits and strict dedications in the comment sections.

One said, “Itna sab kuchh karne ke saath acting seekh le. Acting ko bhi soongh ke bhaag jaata hai Tiger bhai. 🤣🤣”

The second one wrote, “Mai bhi uski movie sirf trailer dekhti hu usse jyada kabhi nahi. Usi se pet bhar jata hai.”

A third troll wrote, “Kaash itna naap tol acting mei krleta”

The fourth netizens wrote, “Karna padta hai ye sab agar acting naa aati ho to”

And, the fifth user wrote, “itne jo steroids maar rakhe hai wo bhi toh batao”

What are your thoughts on Tiger Shroff being so disciplined about his eating habits? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: When Raveena Tandon Reportedly Attempted Suicide After Ajay Devgn Broke Up With Her, But The Latter Reacted To The Same Calling It A “Publicity Gimmick”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram