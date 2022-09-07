Brahmastra Gets Blamed As The Real Reason For KRK's Arrest, Netizen Claim Makers Are Scared Of His Reviews, Call Karan Johar 'Masterclass'
Bollywood actor and self-proclaimed critic KRK have been making news lately after he was arrested a few days back for a 2021 molestation case by the Versova police. As per a recent scoop, the actor was granted bail by the court but is yet not being released from jail. Well, his fans and supporters now think it’s due to the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra.

For the unversed, it was revealed that even after being granted bail, Kamaal R Khan would continue to be behind the bars due to the derogatory tweets he made on director Ram Gopal Varma and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar back in 2020. However, his fans find the reason false and have begun accusing Karan Johar produced and Ranbir starrer upcoming film being the reason behind the mishap.

KRK is one controversial figure in Bollywood. The Deshdrohi actor is known for his nasty digs at other Bollywood members and their films. Not just that he is also pretty famous for reviewing film trailers and giving his honest view for the same. Right before being arrested, KRK has also fallen into the pit of legal troubles with Salman Khan. His recent arrest was quite shocking to many. What is more shocking is the fact that he is not being released from jail even after being granted bail by the court and fans are blaming it all on Brahmastra.

Taking it to their Twitter handles, netizens are now pointing out that KRK is being held back in jail right before Brahmastra’s release as the makers and Karan Johar fear his honest review of the film. Netizens are also calling it Karan’s master game as he wanted to mint money from Brahmastra’s success and that it won’t be possible owing to the fact that KRK would release his review before the release.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Do you think KRK is being forced to stay behind the bars because of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

