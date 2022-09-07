Bollywood actor and self-proclaimed critic KRK have been making news lately after he was arrested a few days back for a 2021 molestation case by the Versova police. As per a recent scoop, the actor was granted bail by the court but is yet not being released from jail. Well, his fans and supporters now think it’s due to the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra.

For the unversed, it was revealed that even after being granted bail, Kamaal R Khan would continue to be behind the bars due to the derogatory tweets he made on director Ram Gopal Varma and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar back in 2020. However, his fans find the reason false and have begun accusing Karan Johar produced and Ranbir starrer upcoming film being the reason behind the mishap.

KRK is one controversial figure in Bollywood. The Deshdrohi actor is known for his nasty digs at other Bollywood members and their films. Not just that he is also pretty famous for reviewing film trailers and giving his honest view for the same. Right before being arrested, KRK has also fallen into the pit of legal troubles with Salman Khan. His recent arrest was quite shocking to many. What is more shocking is the fact that he is not being released from jail even after being granted bail by the court and fans are blaming it all on Brahmastra.

Taking it to their Twitter handles, netizens are now pointing out that KRK is being held back in jail right before Brahmastra’s release as the makers and Karan Johar fear his honest review of the film. Netizens are also calling it Karan’s master game as he wanted to mint money from Brahmastra’s success and that it won’t be possible owing to the fact that KRK would release his review before the release.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Self proclaimed critic , actor, comedian, YouTube Kamaal R Khan aka #KRK gets bail after molestation case was filled against him. But will remain in jail for tweets related case till after #Brahmastra releases and becomes hit. — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) September 7, 2022

*KRK arrested at Mumbai airport right before Brahmastra’s release* Karan johar and Ranbir Kapoor: pic.twitter.com/sjlSb0625D — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 30, 2022

– KRK got arrested in 2020 case. After bail got arrested again in another case. #KaranJohar leaving no stone unturned to make money from Dragon aka #Brahmastra to fool Indian public.

– All critics have heavily been paid, flown to Hyderabad for event, Samosa is being offered. https://t.co/jTPUqD8Flt — Ved Chaturvedi (@_mrchaturvedi) September 6, 2022

KRK is still in jail for over a week due to a stupid twitter post. Probably will be released on bail 7-10 days after #Brahmastra release. Thats a real Karan Johar masterclass — Ayush (@ayushstweets) September 6, 2022

Vindu bhai aapke dost krk ki bail karwao usko bhi Brahmastra dekhni hai — Jaani (@vipjaatroyal) September 5, 2022

Koi yeh bhi bta do @krk ka kya hoga ??? Bail milegi uss per ya encounter main ya phir gadi palat jaegi..😂😂😂😂 brahmastra ke end main post credit scene main hi reveal kerdo — shiv kakkar (@shivkakkar2) September 5, 2022

I hope KRK will get bail on 2 sept , then he will resume his fight against Karachiwood

B'ASTRA WILL CRASH AT B.O. — rajeev arab (@ArabRajeev) August 30, 2022

KJo, has realised that KRK's review for LIGER did make an impact.KJo is running in major losses so naturally lot of power play has gone to keep him away from his channel for 14 days. Hope he appeals in HC for bail & gets it.If that happens KJo & Bhramastra r doomed & pays for it — Lionking (@Rainsgod) August 31, 2022

#KRKArrested #justiceforkrk

10 September tak bail dedo legend KRK Ko#Bramhastra ka review dhekna hai 😂 — Utkarsh Raj (@uraj433) August 30, 2022

Muje nahi tha pata tha sharukh Amit Ranbir ki itni fatt ti h KRK se🤣🤣😂🤣 Hadd h bullywud valo se apni power dika k KRK ko arrest he karva diya🤣😂🤣 Ab to bhramastra ka review SUPER VIRAL hoga🤣 Bas bail na mil jaye isey Varna Ranbir to gayo😂🤣😂🤣 — Viraj khanna (@Virajkh18516256) August 30, 2022

Do you think KRK is being forced to stay behind the bars because of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

