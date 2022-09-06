‘An excellent start’ – After ages, an expression is used to predict the opening day number for a film. Otherwise, one has been relegated to terms like ‘fair’, ‘respectable’ or ‘decent’ at best, barring a film or two. In fact, the whole connotation surrounding these terms has changed as well where even a 5 crores start is being looked at as ‘decent’. This pretty much signifies how things have gone down big time for not just Bollywood but the film industry as a whole this year. However, all of this could well change with Brahmastra which releases this Friday.

Finally, a film is set for an ‘excellent’ start with a total in excess of 25 crores being on the cards. Yes, pre-pandemic one would have expected an opening of excess of 35 crores but that was a different time and today things are different. Back then, Ranbir Kapoor had managed a 34.74 crores start with Sanju [2018] and in fair value, today’s 25 crores would be pretty much equivalent to that. However, in absolute terms as well, the film’s opening would be excellent no less if 25 crores are indeed crossed on Friday.

Fortunately, tides have turned for the better for this Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra in the last couple of weeks. There is an all-around air of positivity around the film within the industry at least because everything is at stake not just for Karan Johar and his Dharma Productions but the industry at large.

Every producer, be it big or small, wants the film to work because, for money churning to happen within the industry, this Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer is the one that needs to really bring on moolah. That’s how big this film has turned out to be.

The good thing is that audiences have been excited too at just the right time and the record sales that the advance booking is currently generating is testimony to that. With a huge release happening at 5000 screens just in India, rest assured there would be quite some current footfalls as well that Brahmastra would be generating and that would decide the ultimate fate for the film on Friday.

