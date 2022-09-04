Starring Nikhil Siddhartha in lead, Karthikeya 2 enjoyed a blockbuster run at the box office and still continues to do so. With no pre-release buzz, the Telugu film went to put on surprising numbers not just in India but overseas too. Now, the latest we hear is about a new international milestone, and below is all you need to know.

Just a few days back, we learned that the film surpassed 100 crores at the worldwide box office. Given the small budget and practically no hype, even 50 crores or 75 crores looked a good feat to be achieved. However, the film went to hit a century on its merit and extraordinary word-of-mouth.

As per the latest update, Karthikeya 2 has made 107 crores* globally so far. While collection continues to come in, in overseas, the film has achieved a new milestone by hitting the mark of $1.5 million in US. Yes, you read that right! It seems the disastrous run of Liger has helped the film and it will continue to enjoy a good run until Brahmastra takes over from 9th September.

Meanwhile, Nikhil Siddhartha, who is on cloud nine because of Karthikeya 2’s phenomenal success, recently said that there will be more instalments of the franchise which is proving to be extremely popular.

Responding to a question from IANS on whether there will be a third part in the franchise, Nikhil said, “Yes, since we have a character like Dr Karthik who is hell-bent on unearthing exciting mysteries and having adventures. There are several more untold stories about our cultural heritage and we will be back for several more exciting instalments of Karthikeya.”

