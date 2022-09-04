A day ago, Brahmastra’s mega pre-release event was scheduled to take place at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. It got cancelled and SS Rajamouli stated that it happened due to a lack of police force. However, there are some reports stating Jr NTR’s new rumoured political affinity towards Indian Home Minster Amit Shah is the main reason behind the cancellation of the event, scroll below to know more details.

A few days back, we reported about the meeting between the Indian Home Minister and the RRR actor, during the former’s visit to Hyderabad. Many thought that it was just a formal meeting considering NTR is a popular star in the Tollywood industry. However, there have been rumours that Shah wants to increase the influence of his political party (BJP) in Telugu states, and in order to do that, he has proposed a film to NTR, which would be promoting their party’s ideology.

Reportedly, this growing political affinity between Jr NTR and Amit Shah has reportedly irked Telangana’s Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao aka KCR and his political party TRS. And as the RRR actor was the main guest of Brahmastra’s pre-release event, permission was denied for the event at the last moment due to political enmity between TRS and BJP. The security reason is just said to be an excuse.

Due to such political friction, it is the makers of Brahmastra who suffered as they had to bear losses worth 2 crores. Yes, you read that right! And after cancelling the event, a press meet was held in Hyderabad which had Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar and Jr NTR in attendance.

