There is a lot happening in the political arena in the country and the sparks even fly toward the entertainment industry once in a while. Actors like Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Javed Akhtar and a few more are known for always raising voices and putting out their opinion about things that happen in the country. While their comments create a conversation that divides people who support them and are against it, looks like Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has some blunt things to say.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Shabana Azmi recently voice her opinion on how Bilkis Bano’s criminals were released from jail and were welcomed warmly. Likewise, both Shah and Akhtar have time and again raised their voice against the wrongs. But MP minter Mishra feels they are biased and are agents of the Tukde Tukde Gang.

Advertisement

As per Narottam Mishra, he referred to the Dumka murder case and how Shabana Azmi did not react to the girl who was burnt alive. Mishra went on to say how they only talk about states that are BJP-led and create a bad image about them. The celebs he named as per him, do not comment on crimes in the Congress-led states.

Narottam Mishra went on to call Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Javed Akhtar a part of the Tukde Tukde gang. As per Free Press Journal, he said, “If something happens in a BJP-ruled state, Naseeruddin Shah will say he is scared of living in the country, and the Award-wapasi gang will raise a hue and cry.”

Meanwhile, talking about the Bilkis Bano row, Shabana Azmi as per NDTV said, “I have no words (for Bilkis Bano) except that I am deeply ashamed. I have no other words. This woman has had such a huge tragedy. And yet she didn’t lose courage. She fought all the way. She got these people convicted and, like her husband says, just when she’s about to bring her life together, this great travesty of justice happens…Shouldn’t we be shouting from the rooftops so that justice is done to this person? And the women who are feeling unsafe in this country, women who face the threat of rape every day – shouldn’t they get some sense of security?”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Ram Gopal Varma Claims Bollywood Didn’t Like KGF Chapter 2 & Recalls A Big Director Saying, “I Couldn’t Go Beyond Half An Hour”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram