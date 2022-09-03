Prashanth Neel’s film KGF chapter 2, which is the sequel to the 2018 film, was released earlier this year. The film was declared a blockbuster minting Rs 1,200–1,250 globally. Evidently, the film was loved by many but Ram Gopal Varma says no one in Bollywood liked it. Scroll down to know more.

Released on April 14, the movie starred Rocking star Yash aka Naveen Kumar Gowda as the lead protagonist, while Sanjay Dutt played the role of a villain. The film also starred Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, and Srinidhi Shetty, among others.

During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Ram Gopal Varma recalls a big Bollywood filmmaker who tried to watch the film five times but only managed to sit through the film for half an hour. “Two films that have f**ked up everything are KGF – Chapter 2 and The Kashmir Files. They are the opposite ends of the spectrum. The scary part of KGF – Chapter 2 is that nobody in Bollywood liked it. When a film you didn’t like does such numbers, you’ll be confused and you don’t know what to do,” RGV said.

Satya director further added, “A very big director of Bollywood told me, ‘Ramu, I tried to watch it five times but I couldn’t go beyond half an hour’. He then got back to working on the script for his next film. While arguing over a scene, his scriptwriter reasoned, ‘But this kind of scene worked in KGF: Chapter 2, right?’! There’s a line in Hollywood, ‘You can argue with content, but you can’t argue with success’! Hence, whether or not you liked it, you can’t ignore its success.”

This is not the first time that Ram Gopal Varma slammed the Yash starrer. He previously wrote multiple tweets about the film, calling it a ‘dark cloud’.

