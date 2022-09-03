Hrithik Roshan has been the favourite choice of filmmakers off-late. He will be next seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan in the leading role and his performance in the trailer has been highly raved about. But did you know? Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar offered Brahmastra 2 to HR but he chose to feature in Krrish 4 and a mythological drama instead. Scroll below for all the details.

Brahmastra is all set to feature Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. The supporting cast is nothing less than a dream with Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna playing pivotal roles. There is also Shah Rukh Khan who will be making a cameo and rumours suggest that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen in the next instalment.

A report by Bollywood Hungama suggests that Hrithik Roshan has rejected Brahmastra 2 and instead opted for Krrish 4 and Ramayana. “Hrithik is already doing two high-on visual effects films – Krrish 4 and Ramayana. He felt, that doing Brahmastra 2 would mean too much of a time investment on another VFX-heavy film. This decade, he wants to do more films and he doesn’t want to end up spending the next 7 years on these 3 dream projects. He informed his thought to Ayan and Karan, and politely let go of the offer,” said the source.

Hrithik Roshan was approached to play the role of Dev in Brahmastra 2. As most know, it is the leading role that Ranbir Kapoor is playing in the first part. Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar and team are now on the hunt to find another actor who could bring in charm and aura to play the leading man.

Brahmastra is scheduled for a release on 9th September.

