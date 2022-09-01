It started with Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera, then Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Bollywood box office saw a massive downfall in terms of numbers. However, when Liger showed a huge failure at the box office, the producer of the film, Karan Johar got quite scared for the future. He is now taking all precautions to save Brahmastra from going through all that. Read on to know more!

Karan Johar is quite stressed after Liger – which was made with Rs 160 crore budget featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, tanked massively at the box office.

Now, Karan Johar is showing Brahmastra in his film fraternity to get a thumbs up from them whose opinions matter to him. A close source to the development told Bollywood Hungama, “Karan has shown the film to those who opinion matters to him. Among those who have seen the film from within his fraternity are Shah Rukh Khan, S S Rajamouli, NTR Junior and Aditya Chopra. They cannot stop raving about the film. Of course Karan realizes that his friends from the entertainment industry praising Brahmastra does not amount to a mass acceptance of the work. Asli pareeksha toh tabb hogi jab junta dekhegi Brahmastra.”

Even though Karan Johar wants to hold special trial audience screenings, the film’s producers Star Studios, and Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures have strictly declined the request. The source further added, “After burning his fingers with Liger, Karan wants to show the film to audiences outside the industry. He has realized the film fraternity won’t tell the truth about the quality of films. Karan Johar is super-confident about Brahmastra. He wants to hold pre-release ‘trial’ show for handpicked audiences who can offer do-able suggestions to better the film even at this late stage when the film’s release is two weeks away.”

What are your thoughts on Karan Johar’s desire for holding the special trial screenings for the audience for Brahmastra? Let us know!

