Kartik Aaryan is a lover boy and there’s no hiding that leading actresses have been interested in him. Whether it was Janhvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday, there have been rumours of a relationship with multiple women. But the one that made the most noise was Sara Ali Khan. Scroll below to know how he reacted when asked about hiding his past relationships.

Advertisement

As most know, Kartik and Sara’s love was manifested on the Koffee With Karan couch. It was the actress who expressed her interest in dating the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor. Soon after, they were offered Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal where love blossomed. Unfortunately, the happiness was short-lived as the couple broke soon after the release of the film.

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan was put in a tough spot during an interview with Film Companion when the host pointed out that his previous statements on his relationship status have been ‘false.’ They gave the reference of Karan Johar, who on Koffee With Karan, confirmed the actor’s relationship with Sara Ali Khan.

Kartik Aaryan answered, “Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa (I have been single since the past 1.25 years, I don’t know about anything else).” The host then pointed out that the time frame he gave is quite specific. This left the actor to remain speechless but he blushed!

He then responded, “I have been single for the past 1 year. I am not reducing the time period slowly…it just was not precise.”

Well, looks like there’s no hiding for Kartik Aaryan anymore!

On the professional front, Kartik has delivered success this year amid many Bollywood flops in the form of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will be next seen in Shehzada.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Amid Breakup With Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Confesses “Have Always Been Infatuated By Shraddha Kapoor”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram