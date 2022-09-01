Tiger Shroff was really having time of his life after delivering a thunderous box office success in the form of War. The film had made over 300 crores in India alone. Post War, his Baaghi 3 just fell short of 100 crores despite negative reviews. These results were enough to prove Tiger as a bankable star of Bollywood. However, things have changed drastically post Heropanti 2’s disastrous run.

All the Indian film industries are struggling post the Covid pandemic. However, it’s Bollywood which is facing the biggest ever drop. We are witnessing how except for a couple of films, all Bollywood films, including much-awaited biggies, are tanking at the box office. In the worst case, they are even failing to go past the 60 crore mark. Tiger’s Heropanti 2 is one such disaster.

Made on a huge budget of over 80 crores, Heropanti 2 was entirely shouldered on Tiger Shroff’s pull among the masses. However, given extremely negative reactions, the film flopped and wrapped up its run below 30 crores at the Indian box office. Given such a result, the makers have now asked Tiger to cut down his fees as paying him more doesn’t make any sense to them.

As per the report in Bollywood Hungama, Tiger Shroff has been asked to cut down his salary by as much as 50%. Yes, you read that right! Before Heropanti 2 debacle, the actor had signed multiple films including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath and Screw Dheela. While for the former one, he was supposed to take his biggest pay-cheque ever of 45 crores, for the other two, Tiger had reportedly quoted 35 crores each.

Now, Tiger Shroff has been asked to reduce his fees to 17-20 crores. It is learnt that for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the actor has already cut down his salary to 25 crores and negotiations are going on for the other films.

