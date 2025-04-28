Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been missing from the news for a long time. The actor will next be seen in Costao, a film arriving on Zee 5. During the promotions of the film the actor, recently, talked about his first big and iconic character Faizal Khan from GOW, directed by Anurag Kashyap.

The film was released in two parts, and there have been speculations about the third part for a long. But if the third part happens, will Nawazuddin jump into the universe and take it forward?

Well, “Anurag won’t make it. Neither will I act in it,” said Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a recent interview with Mid-Day when asked about Gangs Of Wasseypur 3. He further said, “I get such offers so much. People even tell me, ‘Let’s take your character, Faizal Khan, from Gangs and make a film about him.”

Reading this one statement made me realize, how this is such an eye opener for franchise films that are being made one after the other, using the brand value of the film. Some of them sail, some don’s but the bottom line is most of them have an average quality content!

A recent example is Salman Khan‘s Tiger 3, which was very flawed on the story level. The Tiger franchise started on such a roaring note with Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, who quit the franchise since he was not sure about part 2. Most of the time, most films do not require to turn into a Universe since there is very little left to say, and when you take that very little to turn into something substantially as big as a Universe, it is bound to get lost in translation!

A similar thing happened with Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. We cannot make the same story again. If we do, there needs to be something important and fresh that the story could rely on and grow. Franchises are a thing and a sure-shot success formula. But most of us did not feel that kick when Salman Khan said, “Jab tak Tiger Mara Nahi, Tab Tak Tiger Haara nahi,’ because there was nothing left for the film to say!

And, I so respect Nawazuddin Siddiqui‘s decision not to experiment with Gangs Of Wasseypur 3. Some stories really need to be where they are without opening their chapters and extending them for no reason. I wish more people could really ponder on this thought and make fresh content instead of rehashing the old one!

For more such trending stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Pran Was Asked “Phir Balatkaar Karne Ka Mauka Mile To Kaun Si Heroine Chunenge” & I Am Ashamed To Watch This Conversation! [Opinion]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News