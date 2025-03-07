That Nawazuddin Siddiqui often garners a lot of acclaim for his acting chops is known to all. However, there was a time when his ability was questioned by none other than legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. Yes, you heard that right! The actor had lashed out at Siddiqui and also took a dig at the latter’s ability to pull of romantic roles.

How Did The Controversy Start?

According to Ibtimes, it all began after Nawazuddin Siddiqui made a comment on heroes doing romantic roles. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor said that they just run around the trees while romancing the heroines labeling it as ‘cliched.’ This statement did not go down well with Rishi Kapoor who was known for his romantic movies in his prime.

In an interview, Rishi Kapoor took a sharp dig at Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the latter’s statement on romantic roles. He said, “I have read that some actor named Nawazuddin said that romantic heroes just run around trees! It is difficult to bl**dy sing songs and romance the heroine. How could he say such a thing?”

Rishi Kapoor Called Nawazuddin Siddiqui An Average Actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in an interview, later clarified the same after knowing that his statement offended the Karz actor. He said, “What I meant was that when you do the same thing over and over again, for 30 to 40 years, it becomes easy to follow the same format. Ek hi tarah ka romance… it is all so cliched. In real life, we see hundreds of romantic couples hanging out at railway stations, bus stops, and other public places.. each one has a different story to tell, it can get complex.”

According to a report in the Times Of India, Rishi Kapoor continued lashing out at the Sacred Games actor. Calling Nawazuddin Siddiqui an average actor, Kapoor added, “You (Nawazuddin) haven’t done it (running around trees) in your life; neither will you get a chance to do it. And you aren’t capable of doing it either. You don’t have the image; you don’t have the talent.”

However, Nawazuddin Siddiqui took Rishi Kapoor’s words sportingly, also calling himself a big fan of Kapoor’s work. He also revealed that he is open to experimenting with romantic roles in the future but in a different manner. Interestingly, Nawazuddin also shared the screen space with the late actor later in his 2018 movie Manto.

