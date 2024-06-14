Another murder mystery is arriving in B’town with Nawazuddin playing an intelligent cop in a slow village where a murder happens. Rautu Ka Raaz is arriving on Zee 5 on June 28 and the trailer of the film has been dropped. Have to admit that this crazy murder mystery keeps you tickled and intrigued.

In fact, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s officer seems like an extension of Pankaj Tripathi‘s character from Murder Mubarak. But there’s a chance that the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor might overshadow his Guruji from Sacred Games.

Rauthu Ka Raaz is a light-hearted murder mystery in which Nawazuddin Siddiqui tries hard to play an intelligent cop. His character’s blueprint is very similar to that of Pankaj Tripathi’s character from Murder Mubarak, in which he plays a cop investigating another light-hearted murder mystery.

But Nawazuddin’s film seems to have its heart in the right place owing to the ease and simplicity of its characters belonging to a village where nothing exciting must have happened apart from this so-called suspicious death.

The film revolves around the mysterious death of a warden at a blind school in Rautu Ki Beli, a sleepy town that hasn’t witnessed a murder in over a decade and a half. This is where SHO Deepak Negi, aka Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and his team step in as they are tasked with solving this rare and high-profile murder investigation.

The film showcases a unique and jovial camaraderie between SHO Deepak Negi (played by Nawazuddin) and sub-inspector Dimri (played by Rajesh Kumar), who are forced out of their lazy state of being owing to this murder investigation. So, get ready to witness a mystery thriller unraveling the laziest murder investigation ever.

Helmed by Anand Surapur, Rautu Ka Raaz features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role of Inspector Deepak Negi. The mystery thriller also stars Rajesh Kumar, Atul Tiwari, and Narayani Shastri in supporting roles. It is set in the picturesque village of Rautu Ki Beli in Uttarakhand. The film had its Gala Premiere at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) last year, where it received a warm welcome. It is now set for its OTT premiere on June 28.

