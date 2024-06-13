Kangana Ranaut has entertained the audience over the years, but lately, she has failed to enjoy commercial success in her acting career. However, with the actress’ political stance, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, it was on the cards that she would enter politics, and that’s what exactly happened. Now, Kangana is a Member of Parliament. Keep reading to know more!

Kangana Ranaut scores a victory on her political debut!

Kangana became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and she was announced as a candidate for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi seat. She campaigned for her seat and BJP aggressively, and eventually, she emerged victorious in a battle. For those who don’t know, Kangana scored a victory over Indian National Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh by a margin of 74,755 votes. In total, Kangana secured 5,37,022 votes in favor.

Now that Kangana Ranaut is a Member of Parliament, her fans are excited to see her performance in the Indian Parliament. Even before the actress proves herself in the house, many are curious to know about her salary and other perks.

Salary and other perks as a Member of Parliament

It has been learned that Kangana Ranaut will receive a monthly salary of 1 lakh for being a Member of Parliament. This amount is a result of a salary hike that was implemented in 2018. In addition to her salary, she will also receive 70,000 rupees per month as a constituency allowance. For stationary, staff salaries and other things, the actress will get additional 60,000 rupees as her office expenses.

Kangana Ranaut will be given 2,000 rupees as a daily allowance for food, lodging, and other expenses during parliamentary sessions and meetings. Annually, she’ll also get 34 free domestic air journeys. Other than this, her medical facilities will be taken care by the government.

For housing, the Queen actress will get free accommodation during her 5-year tenure as a Member of Parliament. In case she doesn’t use her official accommodation, she can claim a monthly housing allowance of 2,00,000 rupees.

Just like every Member of Parliament, Kangana Ranaut will enjoy free telephone calls up to 1.5 lakh per year, along with free high-speed internet. Free electricity (50,000 units) and free water (4,000 kilolitres) will be provided every year.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Khel Khel Mein: Akshay Kumar Uses Pushpa 2’s Delay For A Box Office Clash With John Abraham For The Third Time – Guess Who Won The Other Two Battles?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News