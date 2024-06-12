Actor Adhyayan Suman has recently supported Kangana Ranaut after the actress was slapped by a CISF officer. Kangana and Adhyayan parted on a very bitter note after a year of relationship, and the Heeramandi actor has spoken at length about the supposed abusive relationship in the past. In one of his interviews, he opened up about how Kangana slapped him not once but twice!

Adhyayan and Kangana dated for about a year while they were shooting together for the film Raaz 2. However, they parted on a very ugly note, and years later, Adhyayan opened up a can of worms when he decided to talk about the time he was dating the Manikarnika actress.

However, Adhyayan and his father Shekhar Suman, both have went on record to admit that they have now immense respect for Kangana Ranaut and their past animosity was just a phase where things came out in the heat of the moment.

But it was during this heat of the moment phase that Adhyayan Suman admitted going through hell while he was in a relationship with the actress. In a tell-all interview with DNA, he once opened up on how Kangana Ranaut slapped her not once but twice, and one of those slaps happened at Hrithik Roshan’s birthday party.

Recalling the incident, the Heeramandi actor said, “Hrithik had invited Kangana for his birthday, and he also called me. I brought flowers and an expensive champagne. We were sitting and talking when Hrithik walked in. She cut me abruptly, picked up my flowers and champagne, and handed it to him, saying, “Happy birthday! This is from me for you.” She didn’t even introduce me. She started networking, and I was left alone with a drink in my hand. I was feeling really upset and left, and I got a little high. One moment, she made me feel loved, and then in the next, it was like I was a nobody in her life! I was standing at the bar alone when Kangana walked up to me and said some actor at the party was trying to grab her a**. I felt protective towards her, but I was at someone’s house, and creating a scene would be rude, so I told her, ‘Let’s go.’ She went back to doing her thing. Later she came and told me let’s go right now. I was walking down the stairs with her, when she turned around and slapped me! She said, “You are f***ing jealous of my success!” The intensity of the slap was so hard I was almost crying. That was the first time she got violent.”

Later that night, Adhyayan and Kangana had a major fight in their car, and the actor confessed, “I will never forget that night. I dropped her home, and she picked up her stiletto and threw it at me! “

The second slap followed the next day at Raaz 2’s promotional event when Adhyayan Suman apologized to Kangana Ranaut. The actor revealed, “I took hold of her hand and said, “Baby, I am so sorry. I love you.” She slapped me hard, again. I was just zapped! I was crying like a kid.”

Kangana Ranaut has been the talk of the town recently, with a CISF official slapping the actress hard while she walked out of the Chandigarh Airport. The officer claimed she avenged her mother’s fight in the Farmer’s Protest, about which Kangana claimed that people were sitting there for money.

