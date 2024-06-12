We’re all in for a celebration as strong rumors suggest Sonakshi Sinha is set to tie the knot with long-time beau Zaheer Iqbal. The invites have already been sent out for the June 23, 2024 event. But a close friend of the Heeramandi actress now claims it will only be a party and not a wedding ceremony! Scroll below for all the details.

Most of us were confused when the venue was unveiled, and the ceremony was said to take place at Bastian, Mumbai. So far, the guest list included close friends, family members, and the entire cast of Heeramandi. But Sona’s plans are quite different from what we had imagined.

A close friend of Sonakshi Sinha confirmed receiving an invite but gave a lot more clarity about the event. They told Zoom, “I have received an invitation to celebrate with the couple on the evening of June 23. But there’s no mention of an actual wedding. From what I know, they have already gone through a registered marriage, or may do so on the morning of June 23. But there’s not going to be any elaborative wedding as such, just a party.”

Meanwhile, the wedding invite has been extended to the couple’s close friends – Huma Qureshi, Aayush Sharma, and Varun Sharma. Lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal met through Salman Khan, so the superstar is expected to be a part of the celebrations.

Sona’s father and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha broke the silence of the wedding rumors on Tuesday. He said he is also unaware of the upcoming event but will happily bless the couple if they reach out to him and give the good news. He clarified that children these days only inform and not ask, so his daughter has all the liberty to make her own decisions.

On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha’s brother, Luv Sinha, also reacted to the reports and claimed doesn’t have any idea about the wedding.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

