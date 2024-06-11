In Bollywood news, acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap candidly discussed his battle with depression and the unwavering support he received from industry friends. Meanwhile, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha addressed swirling rumors surrounding his daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding plans. The highly anticipated teaser for the upcoming season of the web series Mirzapur has been released, offering fans a glimpse into what’s to come. Additionally, actor Jason Shah shed light on the work environment behind the scenes of Heeramandi.

Amidst somber news, the mother of late actress Noor Malabika Das opened up about her daughter’s tragic passing.

On a brighter note, the trailer for Kalki 2898 AD has piqued audience interest, while Vijay Sethupathi’s film ‘Maharaja’ has finalized its runtime, promising an engaging cinematic experience.

Anurag Kashyap Opens Up About Battling Depression and Finding Support

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap spoke candidly about his struggles with depression and alcoholism. He attributed the episode to the disappointment of Netflix cancelling his project “Maximum City,” which he believed to be his best work.

Kashyap revealed that the emotional toll led him to self-medicate with alcohol, resulting in a period of depression and even two heart attacks. Thankfully, Kashyap found support in his close circle. He credits his daughter, Aaliyah, with encouraging him to seek therapy. Friends like Taapsee Pannu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anubhav Sinha, and Sudhir Mishra also played a crucial role by checking in on him and helping him recover. Kashyap’s story highlights the importance of support systems in overcoming mental health challenges.

Fans of the gritty crime drama “Mirzapur” can rejoice! After a long wait, the trailer for the highly anticipated season 3 has finally dropped, sending the internet into a frenzy.

Packed with action, vengeance, and power struggles, the trailer hints at an explosive new chapter in the saga. Familiar faces like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Rasika Dugal return, alongside promises of new characters and shocking developments. Read Mirzapur 3 Teaser Review here

Jason Shah, who plays the villainous character of Alastair Cartwright in the recently released “Heeramandi,” has spoken out about feeling isolated on set.

In an interview, Shah revealed he found the working environment to be lacking in “simple niceties.” He elaborated that he wasn’t introduced to many crew members, which he initially thought might be intentional due to his character’s portrayal. However, Shah clarified that his method acting doesn’t require such isolation and ultimately felt out of place.

Despite the disconnect, Shah maintained professionalism and continued his work. Read more here

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are rumored to be getting married on June 23rd. While details about the wedding are circulating online, Sonakshi’s father, Shatrughan Sinha, has remained silent until now. In a recent interview, he stated he only knows what he’s read in the news. However, he expressed his support for his daughter’s decisions and said he would be happy to bless the couple if informed.

Shatrughan Sinha appears to be a modern father who respects his children’s choices. He jokingly added that while kids these days don’t ask permission, he’ll be the first one to dance at the wedding if it happens. Read more

Late actress Noor Malabika Das’ mother breaks silence on actress’ reported suicide

Noor Malabika Das was tragically found dead in her Mumbai apartment on Monday, June 10th. Noor, known for her role in the Kajol-led series “The Trial,” passed away on June 6th, with her mortal remains discovered four days later. The police are suspecting suicide as the cause of her death.

In a heartbreaking revelation, Noor’s family disclosed to The Times of India that the actress had been battling depression. Noor’s mother, Aarti Das, shared that her daughter was unhappy with her achievements in the film industry. “She went to Mumbai with big hopes to become an actress. However, she was fighting hard to achieve this,” Aarti lamented.

Kalki 2898 AD Trailer Verdict: Viewers Say “2000 Crores Loading” At The Box Office For Prabhas & Team, But Some Label It A “Lite Version Of Dune”

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2898 AD trailer was released last evening, and fans have already labelled it a blockbuster! Starring Prabhas in the leading role, the Nag Ashwin directorial is lauded for its high production value, character looks, and strong background score. Some others are complaining about its similarities to Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet-led Dune. Read reviews here

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th Film “Maharaja” Gears Up for Release

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi’s much-awaited 50th film, “Maharaja,” is set to hit theaters on June 14, 2024. The trailer for the film, recently launched, has generated positive buzz, particularly for Sethupathi’s transformation.

To further promote the Telugu version of the movie, the makers held a press meet today in Hyderabad. “Maharaja” has cleared censorship formalities with a UA rating and a runtime of 142 minutes (2 hours and 22 minutes), considered ideal for its genre. Early feedback suggests a strong comeback from Sethupathi, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release.

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan of “Kurangu Bommai” fame, the film features a talented cast including Anurag Kashyap, Mamtha Mohandas, and Natty. The music is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath.

