Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian Television. It remained viewers’ number-one choice for years and charted massive TRPs. Unfortunately, TMKOC has been embroiled in controversies in recent years as many of its actors made severe allegations against producer Asit Kumarr Modi and co. Shailesh Lodha had once accused him of calling everyone ‘servants’ on sets. Scroll below for the throwback!

While most fans were waiting for Disha Vakani to return to the show, many of our other favorite cast members bid goodbye. The list includes Neha Mehta, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Raj Anadkat, and Priya Ahuja Rajda, among others. It is to be noted that many of them slammed Asit Kumarr Modi, and each one of them complained of unpaid dues.

One couldn’t imagine Shailesh Lodha, who played the leading role of Taarak Mehta, to quit the show. After an association of nearly 14 years, the actor left on a bitter note and even made serious claims against Asit Modi. He also shared that he took the tough decision because it was a matter of ‘self-respect.’

Shailesh Lodha claimed that Asit Modi once called everyone on the show his ‘servants.’ In an interview with Lallantop, he revealed things turned ugly when he attended a stand-up show on SAB TV, and the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer wasn’t happy about it.

He added, “The language that he used was not civil, leaving me infuriated. I shot for it and even recited a poem there. I could not tolerate the way he spoke to me. A show is made by many people coming together and not just one person. I thus mailed him on February 17, 2022 that I would not like to continue with the show.”

Meanwhile, Sachin Shroff has replaced Shailesh Lodha on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

