To all the Netflix and Chill people out there, have you checked out the Apple TV+ offerings? The streaming service launched in 2019 initially struggled to find a foothold amid a sea of established and emerging streamers.

Four years later, Apple TV+ has found its footing in the original content realm with a diverse library of mind-bending sci-fi dramas, comedies, and documentaries that can compete with any Netflix and/or HBO Max content.

Here are our picks for the best shows on the service this month.

‘Dark Matter’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv)

Dark Matter is currently leading the Apple TV+. The series, starring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connely, is based on Blake Crouch’s best-selling book about a scientist abducted into another world. The series captures Jason’s harrowing journey as he struggles to return to his family. The streamer is crushing it lately with Sci-Fi content such as ‘Constellation’ and ‘Silo,’ which were instant hits. Dark Matter is also proving to be a hit for the streaming service, arriving at an 81% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes.

‘Trying’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv)

The Rafe Spall and Esther Smith-starring comedy Trying, which documents the couple’s struggle to conceive, adopt, and then raise the adopted kids, remains the platform’s most excellent, most underrated series. Now in its fourth season, the feel-good comedy consistently delivers great performances and poignant storylines. If we cannot convince you to tune in, please note that season 4 arrived with a score of nearly 95% on rotten tomatoes. Give it a go, and you might be enthralled like the rest of us.

‘The Big Door Prize’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv)

Bridesmaids star Chris O’Dowd plays Dusty, a 40-year-old content high school teacher whose life is turned upside down after a magic machine shows up in his small town.

The machine, which helps people realise their life’s potential, triggers an existential crisis among the twin’s residents, who confront whether they are happy with their lives. In its second season, the poignant comedy series explores what happens after people spend their lives for a machine.

‘Presumed Innocent’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv)

Based on a novel by Scott Turow of the same name, Legal thriller “Presumed Innocent” is an eight-episode limited series starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The series follows Chicago chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich (Gyllenhall), who is tasked with taking on a horrific murder case that rocks the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office. This limited series, which will premiere on June 12, also stars Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle and Renate Reinsve.

Must Read: Apple TV+’s The Big Cigar: Number Of Episodes & Release Schedule Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News