The Big Cigar on Apple TV+ tells the unbelievable story of Huey P. Newton, the founder of the Black Panther Party, who stars in a fake movie with the help of producer Bert Schneider in an attempt to escape to Cuba while being run by the authorities.

Jim Hecht developed the biographical thriller series based on Joshuah Bearman’s 2012 Playboy article. As The Big Cigar is a miniseries, audiences might wonder how many episodes there are and when each one will be released. Well, continue reading to find out.

The Big Cigar: Number of Episodes and Release Schedule

The Big Cigar comprises six episodes. The show will premiere on Friday, May 17th, 2024, on Apple TV+ with a two-episode special. It will then follow a weekly schedule, airing one episode every Friday until the finale on June 14th. Here is the complete release schedule:

Episode 1: Panther/Producer: May 17th, 2024

Episode 2: The Cuban: May 17th, 2024

Episode 3: Guns & Matzah: May 24th, 2024

Episode 4: What Are Friends For?: May 31st, 2024

Episode 5: Lost Paradise: June 7th, 2024

Episode 6: The Pirate: June 14th, 2024

Apple TV+ subscription costs $9.99 a month after a seven-day free trial.

The Big Cigar: Storyline

The show is set in 1974 and follows Huey P. Newton, political activist and founder of the Black Panthers, who was arrested and charged with murder. However, he takes the help of Hollywood producer Bert Schneider to elude a manhunt by the FBI. Newton and Schneider pretend to make a movie with elaborate sets to fool the authorities so that the former can escape to Cuba.

The Big Cigar: Cast

The series stars André Holland as Huey P. Newton and Alessandro Nivola as Bert Schneider. The rest of the cast includes Tiffany Boone as Gwen Fontaine, Marc Menchaca as Sydney Clark, P. J. Byrne as Stephen Blauner, Jordane Christie as Bobby Seale, Moses Ingram as Teressa Dixon, Olli Haaskivi as Arthur A. Ross, and Glynn Turman as Walter Newton.

The Big Cigar also features Jaime Ray Newman as Roz Torrance, Noah Emmerich as Stanley Schneider, Chris Brochu as Dennis Hopper, Manuel Rodriguez Saenz as Tajo, John Doman as Abe Schneider, Michael Mașini as Gregory Lipton, Hudson Wurster as Michael Torrance, Brenton Allen as Eldridge Cleaver, and James Cade as Agent Anderson.

The Big Cigar: Trailer

Apple TV+ released the official trailer for The Big Cigar in April this year. Check it out below:

