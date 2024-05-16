Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Adjoa Andoh, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashely, Luke Thompson, Hannah Dodd, Ruth Gemmell, Golda Rosheuvel

Creator: Shonda Rhimes, Jess Brownell

Director: Tom Verica, Tricia Brock

Streaming On: Netflix

Language: English

Runtime: 4 Episodes of 48 – 50 minutes Each

Watching Bridgerton is like picking up your favourite novel and diving right back into it as if no time has passed. The first episode is titled ‘Out of The Shadows,’ it does exactly what it says. The episode starts by introducing a newly married Viscount and Viscountess Bridgterton. The happy Bridgerton family soars on with anxiety about Francesca’s debut while Eloise recovers from two heartbreaks – her fight with Penelope Featherington and her first heartbreak with Theo.

There is so much happening in season 3 that it might feel almost rushed. The hype around the show is very much real, and fans of the books have always been waiting to see how their imagination gets translated to the screen. With bated breath and a plotline that has been years in the making, the show’s real star remains Lady Whistldedown, but maybe her sparkle is dulling. Bridgerton Season 3 might be the best because of Nicola Coughlan & Luke Newton‘s chemistr,y but it should be the last unless they are ready to tap into new characters or spinoffs.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 Review: What’s It About:

The third season of the regency drama delves into the romance between Penelope and Colin. The richness of Friends to Lovers shines through in the book and the show. It also follows the fallout between Eloise and Penelope after the significant revelations. Penelope continues to mask her Whistledown identity, which becomes a point of contention in her love affair with Colin Bridgerton.

Season 3 is a journey of Penelope Feathrington and Colin’s identity as a couple and as individuals. It’s about taking that leap of faith and standing up for yourself. As Part 1 leaves you wanting more, Part 2 unravels all the webs that Part 1 weaves.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 Review: What Works?:

In simple words, it’s the crackling chemistry. In the lead-up to the show, we have gotten a press tour preview of the show’s chemistry. The makers and the leads – everyone knows the book’s legacy and what Polin fans want. And the show delivers its most steamy and sensual season yet, not just with Kate & Anthony but especially with Colin and Penelope. The most anticipated moments are celebrated, especially that carriage scene. The chemistry and body language flow easily. But the star of the series, the diamond of the ton this season and every other, is Nicola Coughlan. She is a delight through and through, the duality of insecurity, vulnerability and seeing her bloom is what works best in this season.

Luke Newton, unlike his shy demeanor takes center stage not just a man admired by the ladies of the ton, but us viewers as well. There is depth in his character, realization, and so many shirtless scenes that make you swoon. Their chemistry deserves five stars, but we will hold back for part 2. The other characters and subplots are better in Season 3 than in different seasons. While Polin shines, it’s the other subplots that make it sing. Be it Cressida’s desire for friendship with Eloise or Lady Danbury and Queen Charlotte’s just being icons. The show delves into Francessa’s return and the burden of being a Bridgerton. But like I said before, after three seasons, it’s Eloise and Penelope’s love story, their bond, their betrayal, and everything in between that truly is the highlight of the first four episodes.

Queen Charlotte’s fading interest and Mother Feathrington’s zest to keep her family afloat all add the perfect padding for the show. But it’s Nicola who shines bright as a diamond, along with the quintessential violin pop covers and deeper themes.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 Review: What Doesn’t Work?:

The season is very fast paced, the much awaited transformation of Penelope, spoiler alert happens 10 minutes into the first episodes, it’s as if they just wanted to get rid of a moment that fans were looking forward to. This season, there is a lot of focus on Francessa, which seems unfair to the leading couple. Much of this could be centered around the friendship dynamic between Eloise and Penelope. The friends-to-lovers theme needed to be more explored. Colin and Penelope’s friendship is just beginning to bloom before the attraction sets in. But they should have let their friendship breathe a bit. The banter was fun; Penelope was getting comfortable.

The show has been there, done that, and is now circulating in its woven themes.

Colin and Penelope have no significant conflict; his hesitance stops everything. The actual conflict is when he eventually discovers that Penelope is Lady Whistledown. So, while the new season tries to go in deeper, it takes a dip somewhere.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 Review: Concluding Words:

The leading duo delivers on the chemistry, and the romance aspect is well covered in the show. So, if that were the only parameter, the show would get five stars because I truly believe that this season’s pairing is the best, and it might just have become the best first half had it not been a victim of its expectations to do everything and rush in.

Part 1 lays the foundation nicely for Penelope and Colin’s transition from Friends to lovers, but there are hiccups here and there. So, as we wait another month to see a conclusion to Polin’s story, Part 1 raises more questions than it answers.

Watch The Trailer Here:

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 is streaming now on Netflix, and Part 2 comes out on June 13, 2024.

